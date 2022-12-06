How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs UNH

After dropping an ACC match to Duke this weekend, Boston College men’s basketball returns to non-conference play for a few games, starting with tonight’s matchup against the University of New Hampshire. The Wildcats opened their season with wins against Brandeis and Fairfield, but have since been in a 5 game losing streak, so this would be a pretty concerning loss for BC. The Eagles are 26-6 all-time against the Wildcats, and haven’t lost to them since 1986.
Who: Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5)
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
When: Tuesday, December 6
Tipoff Time: 7 PM
How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch via ACC Network Extra
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.
