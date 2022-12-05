Former Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to Transfer to Pitt

On Monday afternoon, it was reported that just days after entering the transfer portal, former Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has committed to transfer to ACC rival Pitt.

Transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec tells ESPN that he’s committed to transfer to Pitt. He informed the Pitt coaching staff today. Jurkovec both returns home and reunites with his former OC from BC, Frank Cignetti Jr. pic.twitter.com/2rtZDh02kx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

Jurkovec was the QB1 on BC’s depth chart for three seasons after transferring from Notre Dame in 2020. After leading a solid 2020 campaign for the Eagles, Jurkovec missed the majority of the 2021 season with a hand injury, then returned at a limited physical capacity. In 2022, his performance took a major step backwards behind a depleted offensive line. He went out with injury against UConn in Week 9 and missed the remainder of 2022 as a result.

Jurkovec joins his former offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who left his job at Boston College last year to join Pitt in the same role.

The new ACC scheduling format set to begin in 2023 slates Boston College and Pitt as yearly rivals, so Jurkovec will likely face the Eagles in his final season of eligibility. Pitt QB Kedon Slovis has also entered the transfer portal, creating an opportunity for Jurkovec to rise to the top of the Panthers’ depth chart in 2023.