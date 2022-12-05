Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs New Hampshire

The Boston College Eagles host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Tuesday night for some local out-of-conference action in men’s basketball.

When: Tuesday December 6th at 7pm ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be streamed live on ACCNX

BC is coming into the game on a two-game losing streak, both games tallying deficits of near 20 points. UNH is on a losing streak of their own, four losses in a row in which they haven’t scored more than 61 points.

Boston College’s offense has been the story of their season so far. Their offensive efficiency stats have been some of the worst in the nation and certainly in the P6. They are averaging just over 64 points per game and are shooting just .298 from beyond the arc. Shooting is a major problem for them, as most of their scorers are more adept at putting in transition buckets and scoring on drives to the cup. It allows opposing defenses to sag off of the perimeter while BC can do nothing to punish them for it.

Another big issue with the team has been injury. Freshman guard Donald Hand Jr. went out for the entire 2022-23 season with an ACL injury. Freshman forward Prince Aligbe had been out for six games before returning in limited capacity against Duke. Center Quinten Post has been out with a foot injury and his return is indefinite. DeMarr Langford Jr. has been in and out all season. And then Makai Ashton-Langford went out against Duke with injury and wasn’t able to return to the game. Missing players for long stretches makes it difficult to build a cohesive offensive identity, especially when missing players that can stretch the floor.

UNH has performed around .500 in recent seasons while playing in America East and rank 337th in KenPom (BC ranks 133rd). It should be a fairly easy win for the Eagles, even when missing players, but we’ve seen against teams like Maine that this offense is high-variance and can’t necessarily be trusted against weaker opponents.