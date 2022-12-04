Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats BU Thanks to Career Best Afternoon From Dontavia Waggoner & JoJo Lacey

The Boston College women’s basketball team earned a 90-80 victory over Boston University this afternoon, largely thanks to juniors Dontavia Waggoner and JoJo Lacey, who both broke career highs today.

The teams spent much of the game trading baskets and trading leads, with neither emerging as a clear favorite until very late in the fourth, when BC was able to shut the Terriers down and convert on chances to build up their lead.

Where BC really struggled tonight was on free throws, shooting just 55% from behind the stripe while BU wet 17-for-18. On the other hand, the Eagles managed to limit their own turnovers to just 13 while forcing 23 Terrier turnovers. Otherwise, the teams were fairly evenly matched, as BC shot 52.2% from the field to BU’s 50% and BU led with 33 rebounds to BC’s 31.

Today’s win was driven by Waggoner and Lacey, who both crushed their previous single game scoring records. Waggoner scored an impressive 27 points today, 9 points higher than her previous high of 18. She recorded a double-double as well, with 10 rebounds, and also grabbed 4 steals and made 4 assists. Lacey, meanwhile, scored 22 points including 5 baskets from behind the 3 point arc.

Next up, the Eagles will welcome Virginia Tech and Taylor Soule to the Heights for what is sure to be an emotional ACC matchup.