Boston College Men’s Hockey Outshoots Sun Devils, But Falls 2-1 in NYE Matchup

The Eagles and Sun Devils ended 2022 with a series split this weekend, with BC winning last night and ASU taking home the victory tonight. BC outshot ASU 43-18 tonight, but couldn’t get past T.J. Semptimphelter, who finished the game with a .977 save percentage to allow ASU to split the series with a 2-1 victory.

Tonight’s game got off to a much slower start than last night’s, and the teams went into the first intermission tied at 0. BC had a slight edge in shots on goal after 1, leading 11-8 despite Trevor Kuntar picking up a pair of penalties late in the period. The Eagles did head into the second with an advantage though, since Kuntar’s second penalty lined up with a 5 minute ASU penalty for facemasking.

The Eagles weren’t able to convert on their 3 minutes of power play time to start the second period, and the game stayed tied at 0 until 11:06 in the period, when the Sun Devils took a 1-0 lead on a power play of their own. The 1-0 lead held until late in the period, when Colby Ambrosio squeezed his way past the ASU defense to score his third of the weekend and tie the game up at 1-1, a score which would hold through the end of the period.

The Sun Devils took the lead again with 14 minutes to go in regulation, beating a review to go up 2-1 on the Eags. Despite BC’s best efforts, the 2-1 score held, and the Eagles head back to Massachusetts with a split against the Sun Devils.