Boston College Men’s Basketball Ends 2022 With Loss to Syracuse

Boston College men’s basketball closed out 2022 at Syracuse this afternoon, falling to the orange by a score of 79-65 to end the year.

The teams played a fairly evenly matched game until late in the second half, although Syracuse spent about 70% of the game in the lead.

The Orange led 36-27 at halftime, largely thanks to more accurate three point and free throw shooting than BC. The Orange went 4-for-8 from behind the arc and 4-for-5 from the free thrown line in the first, while BC went 2-for-7 and 5-for-8.

The second half was more back and forth to start, but Syracuse built up a 10 point lead midway through and never let that up, ultimately outscoring BC 43-28 for the 79-65 victory. The Orange continued to be lights out on free throws in particular, ending the game having missed just 2.

The Eagles were led by Makai Ashton-Langford’s 14 points, as well as by T.J. Bickerstaff and Prince Aligbe, who each picked up 12 points and 5 board. Quinten Post, who returned to the BC lineup tonight, played 17 minutes and added 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for BC.

Next up, the Eags return to Conte Forum on Tuesday evening to host Notre Dame.