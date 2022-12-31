WATCH: Forwards from all four lines scored sweet goals in 5-2 BC men’s hockey victory over Arizona State

With the team’s biggest star Cutter Gauthier absent on World Juniors duty, last night’s game at Arizona State offered multiple Eagles the opportunity to get more playing time and called upon them to be more vital in BC’s offensive attack.

They seized on the opportunity.

Forwards from all four BC lines scored in last night’s game, and the team combined to pepper the ASU net for 50 shots on goal - it was a dominant performance against an ASU team that’s been hard to beat at home.

Mike Posma opened the scoring:

Eamon Powell (#2 in maroon) picks up the primary assist on this goal. He keeps the puck in at the blue line, throws it towards the net, then the rebound is put home by Mike Posma (‘01).

-@BC_MHockey pic.twitter.com/Nw4NI1PfI8 — Future Bolts (@LightningProsp1) December 31, 2022

The sophomore continues to grow in to a larger role on the team, and last night he put up 5 shots on goal including this opening tally.

Andre Gasseau scored a shorthanded goal to put BC up 2-0 early.

After ASU cut the deficit to 2-1, it was the top line’s turn to put one in for the Eagles - but it was Matt Argentina, who’s slotted in on this top line in Gauthier’s absence, who had the tenacity and followup to put in the goal after some gorgeous dangles by Nesterenko:

Nifty stuff from Nesty pic.twitter.com/urW7qU2VFE — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 31, 2022

Speaking of tenacity, BC’s all-transfer line (Cam Burke, Liam Izyk, and Christian O’Neill) cashed in to make it 4-2 BC late in the second on a play that combined effort and skill, with O’Neill going hard to the net and connecting on a baseball swing more cleanly than anyone the Red Sox have expressed interest in signing, doing a perfect job of knocking it in without getting the play waved off for a high stick:

The stars came out to close it down in the third, with Colby Ambrosio (bangarang!) scoring goal #5:

It was a well-rounded effort and a nice win for the Eags, who are now somewhat quietly 3-0-2 in their last 5, and 5-1-2 in their last 8 - a stretch that now has them up in to a tie for 17th nationally.

The biggest question about the team in the first half of the season has probably been where and how they could develop scoring depth behind the big names on the team; last night was a promising sign.

The Eagles will hope to build on this with one more game in calendar year 2022, once again taking on ASU at the Mullett Arena at 5 PM ET on New Year’s Eve.