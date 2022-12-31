How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Syracuse

Happy New Year, Eagles fans! This afternoon, the Boston College men’s basketball team takes on Syracuse as the Eagles look to end the year on a high note to follow up last week’s upset win over Virginia Tech. The Orange are coming off a 2 point loss to Pitt at home, and are 1-1 in conference play after beating Notre Dame by 1.
Who: Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1 ACC)
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
When: Saturday, December 31
Tip off Time: 2:00PM
How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.
Loading comments...