Jason Maitre Flips Transfer to Wisconsin

After briefly announcing his transfer to Libert, Wisconsin came in and poached former Boston College safety Jason Maitre. He announced his decision on Twitter:

Wisconsin is under new management, with Luke Fickell taking the helm after six years at Cincinnati. Fickell of course led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs last year and has been a star coach on the rise. Prior to that, fans may recall him demolishing BC in the last bowl game we actually played in, the Birmingham Bowl in 2020. That was the season prior to Hafley, but one Jason Maitre did in fact play in that game, though it may feel so long ago.

Great landing spot for Maitre, and we wish him the best of luck!