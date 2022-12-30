BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #4 - Two-win Saturday: Football beats ranked NC State, while men’s hockey wins electric home game

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

#7: Women’s Basketball Upsets #19 Notre Dame during Postseason Push

#6: BC Volleyball wins NIVC Championship Crown

#5: Zay Flowers Rewrites the Record Book

#4: Two-win Saturday: Football beats ranked NC State, while men’s hockey wins electric home game

Generally when multiple BC teams have been playing on the same day in recent years it’s more often than not been an opportunity for fans to be punched in the nose repeatedly.

On November 13, we instead had a day of double delight, as Emmett Morehead led BC football to a shocking win at NC State, and at around the same time, men’s hockey dropped the puck on a win against Northeastern that showed a lot of heart and character.

The previous night, the hockey team had blown a 4-1 lead in the third period at Northeastern, continuing a winless streak that included a sweep at the hands of Merrimack and a pretty demoralizing loss to UConn. Some early optimism about strides the team appeared to have made in the offseason was slipping a bit.

Meanwhile, we all already know how the football season had been going at this point, and there wasn’t much hope a game at ranked NC State would be the one where the Eagles put it all together.

Emmett Morehead was in at QB, and endeared himself early in his career to BC fans by engineering a clutch, game-winning drive in the final minutes to score a victory for the Eagles, after the defense held NC State to pretty much nothing in the second half and both teams spent most of the fourth quarter trading punts or turnovers:

Literally as Morehead’s drive got down in to the NC State red zone, the puck dropped at Conte Forum, and there was a pretty cool scene as a low murmur was going around with people clearly watching/following the end of the football game on their phones.

As BC scored to take the lead late at NC State, the student section erupted at the hockey game -adding to what was already a charged atmosphere in a BC-Northeastern game that got chippy throughout.

The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but once again couldn’t hold it, with Northeastern storming back to tie the game 2-2 by the end of the second period.

But in the third, captain Marshall Warren scored on a wild sequence to give BC the lead and the win.

There’s a long way to go in the hockey season, so we don’t know yet if the unbeaten streak this game helped spark will go down as a footnote or the launchpad of the season, but either way, this was a fun day to be a BC fan, in a year that honestly didn’t have a ton of them.