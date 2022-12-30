Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Arizona State: How to Watch & Follow

The Eagles are back! After a lengthy break and coming off a crazy 9-6 win against BU, the Eags are traveling to the desert to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-5-4, 5-3-3 HEA) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (9-10-0)

When: Friday, December 30 at 9pm ET & Saturday, December 31 at 5pm ET.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ.

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ASU’s livestream on the Pac-12 network. Direct link here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.