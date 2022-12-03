Boston College QB Daelen Menard Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

It was reported on Friday morning that Boston College QB Daelen Menard has entered the NCAA transfer portal, which also seems to have been confirmed by teammate Patrick Garwo on Twitter.

Boston College quarterback Daelen Menard has entered the transfer portal. The Florida native appeared in two games during his time in Chestnut Hill. @247SportsPortalhttps://t.co/LNC50lYaHn — Eagle Insider (@BCEagleInsider) December 2, 2022

Menard was a redshirt junior in 2022 and did not see any game action. His only appearances came in two games in 2021, for which he recorded no statistics. Menard has three years of eligibility remaining and likely would not have earned playing time if he returned to Boston College in 2023.

Menard came out of high school in Hollywood, FL and received no offers. He enrolled at Boston College and made the roster as a walk-on.

We wish Daelen the best of luck in his next chapter!