Boston College Men’s Hockey and Providence Skate to Second Tie of the Weekend

After skating to a tie last night, Boston College men’s hockey and the Providence Friars met tonight in Rhode Island to skate to another tie, this time 2-2.

The Eagles got an early boost with a power play just a couple minutes into the game, which gave them some good chances on net. At about 3:30, Colby Ambrosio took a great feed to seemingly score, but Providence challenged and the goal was called off for offsides.

The Friars outshot BC 10-5 throughout the first, but neither team was able to get any stellar chances and this one went into first intermission tied at 0.

The Eagles continues to struggle to get chances on net as the game progressed, and midway through the second period Providence scored to go up 1-0. At this point, the Friars led 22-8 in shots in goal.

The Eagles continued to struggle to even maintain possession as the second period went on, and they didn’t get their ninth shot on goal until just over 15 minutes into the period. But that shot on net let to a flurry for BC, and with 4:07 remaining in the period, Connor Joyce scored to make it 1-1.

The teams headed into the locker room after 2 periods of play with Providence maintaining the huge SOG lead (28-13), but with goals knotted at 1 each.

The teams traded chances through the start of the third period, and with 12:49 remaining Nikita Nesterenko made a beautiful pass to Matt Argentina to put BC up 2-1. Unfortunately, Providence found the back of the net exactly 4 minutes late to tie the game back up. The 2-2 score held, and the teams went to an overtime period for the second night in a row.

Neither team was able to score in overtime, so this game goes down as a tie, just like last night. However, unlike last night, BC won the shootout to earn the extra Hockey East point, as Benson stopped 3 of 4 shots and Nikita Nesterenko and Matt Argentina both scored for BC.

Benson, who was the undeniable star of the weekend, made 33 saves tonight (not counting the shootout).