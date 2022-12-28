BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #5 - Zay Flowers Rewrites the BC Football Record Book

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

#7: Women’s Basketball Upsets #19 Notre Dame during Postseason Push

#6: BC Volleyball wins NIVC Championship Crown

-

#5: Zay Flowers Rewrites the Record Book

One of the big reasons why the general mood going in to the 2022 season was optimism among BC football fans was Zay Flowers. Flowers, who reportedly rejected multi-million dollar NIL inquiries in the offseason to stay at BC, was coming off a monster season in which he put the football world on notice that he was likely to be the best WR prospect to come out of BC in a long, long time.

Despite the season failing to live up to expectations, Flowers somehow exceeded them.

In a dead-rubber season finale against Syracuse, Flowers hauled in his 192nd catch, becoming BC’s all-time record holder, surpassing Alex Amidon.

It was the last in a series of marks set or equaled by Flowers, including BC’s single-season record for receptions and receiving touchdowns, along with the career record in receiving yards and TDs.

Flowers will go down as an all-time great with a career spanning four quarterbacks, two offensive coordinators, and lots of adversity; throughout it all, Flowers was a constant, dominant presence, and one with a bright career likely ahead of him in the NFL.