BCI’s Top Moments of 2022, #6: Volleyball wins NIVC championship crown

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

#7: Women’s Basketball Upsets #19 Notre Dame during Postseason Push

#6: BC Volleyball wins NIVC Championship Crown

In 2017, BC volleyball went 7-23 - and that was pretty unremarkable adn on track with how things had gone in general for the Eagles since the move to the ACC. Since 2005, BC had not had a .500 season, and had 7 games with <10 wins and >20 losses. Pretty rough.

So when Jason Kennedy had the team at .500 in his first year as BC coach at 15-15 in 2018, it was a pretty impressive turnaround.

Four years later, BC picked up its first ever postseason hardware in volleyball, winning the NIVC crown - a volleyball equivalent of the NIT, after the Eagles just barely missed out on a bid to the NCAA tournament.

BC ended the season 24-13 after cruising through the NIVC, winning 4 of their 5 games by 2+ sets.

Drake did make the Eagles sweat out the final a bit, pushing the fourth set to a lengthy ‘overtime’ with BC needing to win by 2 to clinch the crown - ultimately doing so with a 29-27 victory, scoring three straight points to first avoid a fifth set and then go on to win the title.

Italian senior Silvia Ianeselli was named tournament MVP as BC volleyball celebrated its most significant accomplishment in recent memory.

The NIVC is a great building block for this program, which will seek to make the next step in to NCAA tournament contention next year. BC returns 7 of their 10 leading scorers going in to next season (possibly more, depending on who is eligible for/takes the COVID redshirt year) and looks to be one of the BC programs with the brightest near-term future, as Jason Kennedy has built a strong foundation at the Heights.