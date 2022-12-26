BCI’s Top Moments of 2022, #7: Women’s Basketball upsets #19 Notre Dame during postseason push

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

#7: Women’s Basketball Upsets #19 Notre Dame during Postseason Push

One of the great What Ifs of BC sports during the COVID era relates to women’s basketball, which appeared poised for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2006 right before COVID shut down the season - or, at the bare minimum, their first NIT appearance in over a decade.

It was not to be, but the Eagles did bounce back in the first “normal-ish” post-COVID season in 2021-22 with a push to the NIT and threatened for a berth in the NCAA tournament.

The peak of this push came against Notre Dame in January, in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, with BC pulling out a rare win over a ranked team:

BC went on to make the NIT, and though a number of key players transferred in the offseason, the program does appear to be still in a place of improvement after a long cold spell.