BCI’s Top Moments of 2022, #8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

-

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

After a pair of wins in March’s ACC tournament and a near-miss against Miami in the quarterfinal, there was more buzz going in to this BC men’s basketball season than there has been in a while.

The Eagles initially fed off this energy quite nicely in their opening game against Cornell, building an early 16-4 lead and firing up the pretty solid student crowd that showed up on a weeknight.

After that early surge, though, Cornell went on a few runs, and BC found themselves in a dogfight in the second half.

BC trailed by 6 with just 4:45 to go, and it looked like the season would begin with more disappointment - but Makai Ashton-Langford and Prince Aligbe teamed up for a two-man 8-0 run to give the Eagles the lead back.

Max Watson of Cornell hit a three pointer to tie the game at 77-77 with 30 seconds to go, setting up the freshman Prince Aligbe to walk it off with a game winning shot:

It was a thrilling moment and capped off an exciting debut for Aligbe, in which he led BC with 16 points.