Boston College picks up Harvard DB Alex Washington from the Transfer Portal

On Saturday afternoon, Harvard defensive back Alex Washington announced his intention to transfer to Boston College.

Washington recently graduated from Harvard after four years on the football team and comes to Boston College as a grad transfer. In his senior season, he earned first team All-Ivy League honors in 9 games. His stats from last season don’t jump off of the page (2 INTs, 5 passes defended, 57 tackles), but Hafley (and Ivy League media) must have seen enough from him to be held in high regard.

Hafley is a DB specialist and it’s clear in his recruiting. This is his third DB pick-up in the transfer portal so far, and many of his top high school recruits are often DBs. The expectation is that Washington can be coached up by Hafley and his staff in his final season of eligibility to become a valuable asset to the BC pass defense.

Welcome to the Heights, Alex!