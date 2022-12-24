Bhayshul Tuten transfers to Boston College from North Carolina A&T

On Saturday afternoon, North Carolina A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten announced his commitment to transfer to Boston College.

Tuten played two seasons for the Aggies with high usage, logging 1,363 and 13 TDs in 2022 over the course of all 11 games. He was a threat in the passing game as well with 342 receiving yards and 4 receiving TDs in 2022, to boot.

Boston College fended off some heavy hitters in Tuten’s transfer recruitment. He had offers from Georgia, Florida, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, and more before committing to Jeff Hafley’s Eagles. This addition helps an already exciting RB unit for BC, but with the major caveat that OL play could hold the group back like it did in 2022.

Welcome to the Heights, Bhayshul!