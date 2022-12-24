Jason Maitre transfers to Liberty from Boston College

On Thursday afternoon, Boston College DB Jason Maitre announced his decision to transfer to Liberty in 2023.

Maitre played at Boston College for five seasons before announcing his decision to transfer this offseason. Most of his collegiate career was spent as a depth player in the defensive backfield, but 2022 saw him take on a bigger role as one of the team’s premier safeties. BC is bringing in a few more DBs through the transfer portal and recruiting to fill the gap of Maitre’s and others’ departures.