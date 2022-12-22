Boston College Women’s Basketball Dominates Central Connecticut in Midafternoon Victory

The Boston College women’s basketball team continues to stay hot at home, as the Eagles defeated Central Connecticut by a score of 86-35 this afternoon.

The Eagles got going early, scoring 9 straight points before the Blue Devils got their first bucket just over 3 minutes into the game. BC stayed dominant from there, and ended the first quarter leading 23-9. This allowed Coach Bernabei-McNamee to give some bench players time on the court early, but that did not cut BC’s dominance down at all. The Eagles outscored Central Connecticut 19-10 in the second quarter, 22-13 in the third quarter, and a whopping 22-3 in the fourth quarter.

As the score reflects, BC excelled in nearly every area of the game this afternoon. Three pointers and free throws are where the Eagles left points on the floor, going just 4-for13 from behind the arc and 8-for-14 from the stripe. On the plus side, BV shot 53.6% from the floor, had double the amount of rebounds as the Blue Devils (48 to 24), and forced 24 turnovers.

All of BC’s starters hit the double digits today. JoJo Lacey led all players with 18 points, Taina Mair scored 15, Dontavia Waggoner added 14, Maria Gakdeng picked up 12, and Andrea Daley scored 11. Every single bench player also scored at least 2 points. Mair earned a double-double today, adding 11 assists to her 15 points, and Waggoner just missed out with her 9 rebounds.

The Eagles are in a good spot as they head into the holiday break, and hopefully this 51 point victory will help keep them in a good headspace, as their next 2 matchups are road games against top 10 ACC opponents (Notre Dame and NC State).