BCI Top Moments of 2022: #9 Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

In March of this past year, Italian Chiara Maria Ferrari became the first ever Boston College freshman to qualify for the NCAA skiing championships, where she qualified to compete for the NCAA giant slalom and slalom championships in Utah.

Ferrari is one of four skiiers ever to qualify from BC’s women’ s team to compete at the NCAA tournament.

Ferrari had a sensational freshman season, culminating in the 27th place finish in the giant slalom at NCAAs.

She was a top-20 skiier in the east in her freshman year, and lifted the team to some regional success.

Her strong year has helped springboard the program in general; the skiing program received a gift this year to endow the head coaching position, and brought in the experienced Alex Norden as the James R. Maher Head Ski Coach.

Ferrari’s sophomore campaign begins on January 12 when BC opens up their season at the Bates Carnival at Sunday River.