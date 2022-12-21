Boston College Football Recruits Participate in National Early Signing Day

Early signing day went well for Boston College on Wednesday, as they confirmed all 17 of their recruits with no surprise switches.

First to sign on the dotted line is Eryx Daugherty, a defensive lineman from Michigan. A big body up front, Daugherty is 6-4, 295 and a three-star prospect, and a top-20 player in the state. Maryland, Navy, the directional Michigan’s among others were on him as well.

Staying home, tight end Holden Symonds joins the ‘23 Class. At 6-6, 241 pounds, Symonds has the ideal frame. Also a three star prospect, and 11th in the state, he was offered by some of the Ivies as well as UMass and Buffalo.

Brothers unite! Josiah joins his brother Joe, who broke out for the Eagles in this freshman campaign. Josiah has his brother’s heights but quite a few pounds on him thus his being a defensive lineman. Griffin is a three star who had offers from Army, UConn, West Virginia, among a number of others.

The Catholic Memorial standout is a top prospect in the state. Listed at 6-1, 180, Skeete has been invited to the All-American Bowl in January, the annual high school all-star game between the east and west.

One of the top defensive commits in the class, Battle hails from Pennsylvania where his a top 10 prospect. The three star athlete is a shade under 6 ft., and picked BC over some top notch programs include Penn State, Cincinnati, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, etc.

Safety Carter Davis is a solid get from the DMV courtesy of Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Another three-star prospect, Davis has great size at 6-2. With offers from Maryland, UConn, and USF, Davis adds to a good corps of defensive backs for Hafley.

Keeping a top-10 Mass product home was big for the Eagles. Michigan had come knocking, as did Pitt, but BC stayed on top. The 5-9 do-it-all back Jones joins his teammate Skeete with the Eagles.

Florida receiver comes to the Heights? Blazing speed? Reminiscent of a departing legend, Johnson has his sights on BC. The 5-9 athlete, 165 pound athlete could actually line-up on either side of the ball, but with the wide receiver nod in BC’s post, expect Johnson to be a big-play-maker. With offers from Wisconsin, Pitt, Minnesota, Iowa State and more, Johnson is another coup for the Eagles.

Tucker is a 6-foot CB out of Catholic memorial in Hyde Park, MA, the premier model of the kind of recruit head coach Jeff Hafley goes after. The 3-star decided to stay home after being offered by BC on Tuesday and almost immediately flipping his commitment from Akron. Other offers included Army and Bowling Green.

Ali was a bit of a rollercoaster after briefly opening up his recruitment two months ago, but he’s back and locked in. The 6-1, 190 safety out of New Jersey picks BC over Cincy, Pitt, Wisconsin (this is becoming a trend), along with Penn State, Miami, Michigan State and plenty of others. He’s a three-star prospect who’s played both sides of the ball in high school as well.

It’s not every day that BC is able to snag a QB recruit out of Texas, but Hafley’s staff did just that with Jacobe Robinson. He’s a 3-star recruit with an interesting offer sheet that includes Yale and some HBCUs (Alcorn State, Jackson State). He brings a dual threat ability, and has a good arm with a quick release, Robinson will likely be behind QBs Emmett Morehead and Peter Delaportas for the time being, but could very well be the face of BC football in the near future.

Ryan Mickow is a 3-star offensive lineman out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The 3-star is an important addition to an Eagles roster that struggled with its OL in 2022 and desperately needs talent in the trenches to shore up their running game. This 6’5” 300lb recruit should do just that.

KP Price is a 3-star safety out of Maryland, prime recruiting ground for associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The defensive backfield has always been a strength of this staff in both recruiting and development, and Price fits nicely into that scheme. Especially with the departures of Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre, Price may see some game action quicker than other freshmen.

A big question mark for BC continues to be at WR and who will fill the gap left by Zay Flowers. Any number of players could rise to the top of the roster, and Montrell Wade is no exception. The 3-star recruit out of Texas received offers from Texas Tech, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Colorado State among others.

Offensive line additions!!! This is a good one. Michael Crounse is an interior OL out of Maryland with offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Iowa State, and Louisville, among others. He’s 6’5” and 310 lbs, making him another important addition to an OL that struggled to establish any kind of running game in 2022.

Yes, that right Montana. Reed Harris plays quarterback in high school, but his size and speed was what caught the eyes of the Eagles staff. At 6-4, 205 pounds, Harris is an intriguing prospect that could maybe lineup as a tight end. He’s naturally the top-rated prospect in the state, as well as a three star. Colorado State, Oregon State, Harvard, and others were on him as well.

Hafley and co continue to span the country in their search for top talent. Faoa does play high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, but his origin story begins further west. The three-star linebacker had offers from the west coast schools in Cal, Arizona, and Colorado, among others. Faoa is another three star prospect who’s played primarily outside linebacker.

Welcome to the Heights to All!