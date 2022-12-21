Boston College DB Clinton Burton Jr. Enters the Transfer Portal

On Tuesday evening, Boston College sophomore DB Clinton Burton Jr. (also known as CJ Burton) announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Thank you BC pic.twitter.com/jqG6Kd3chO — Clinton Burton Jr (@CJUNO_) December 20, 2022

Burton was Hafley’s biggest ever recuit out of high school, earning a 4-star rating in the 247 composite and being the 12th-ranked CB in the 2020 class nationally. Despite this pedigree, Burton didn’t see the field as often as one might expect, appearing in just 5 games as a freshman and in 8 as a sophomore this past season. He totaled 17 tackles and 5 passes defended as an Eagle over those two seasons, providing quality depth services but never breaking past the likes of Josh DeBerry or Elijah Jones on the depth chart. It appears as though he’s done waiting for more playing time to open up and instead will hit the open market.

We wish Clinton luck in his next chapter!