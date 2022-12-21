Michigan DL transfer George Rooks commits to Boston College football

On Tuesday night, Michigan DL George Rooks announced that he has committed to transfer to Boston College for 2023.

Rooks is a New Jersey native entering his junior season after spending two years in Ann Arbor, being recruited out of high school as a 4-star recruit but never really getting an opportunity to shine on Michigan’s stacked roster. The 6’5” defensive lineman appeared in just 6 games for the Wolverines in 2022, but provided good depth as he recovered a fumble in their game against UConn and was able to sub in at the defensive interior, edge, and special teams when needed. He’ll add that depth to a BC front 7 that desperately needs it, after some disaster games led teams like Rutgers run all over the Eagles in 2022.

Welcome to the Heights, George!