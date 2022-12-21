Boston College football picks up transfer Arkansas DB Khari Johnson

On Tuesday evening, Arkansas DB Khari Johnson announced that he was committed to transfer to Boston College in 2023.

Johnson is a Boston native and will play his senior season back home on the Heights after spending his first three seasons down in Arkansas. Originally a 3-star prospect out of high school, Johnson worked his way into a larger role in 2022 and played in 10 games this season for the Razorbacks after playing in just 3 and 4 games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively. He wasn’t a terribly impactful player, making 25 tackles on the season and defending one pass, but he is welcome support in a defensive backfield that is losing pieces in Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre.

Welcome home, Khari!