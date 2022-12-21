BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #10 - Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

Of course Jerry York didn’t give himself a farewell tour. York, BC’s all-time greatest coach and a legend of college hockey, quietly rode off in to the sunset after the season ended, announcing his retirement with a press release.

So we didn’t know at the time that we were witnessing Coach York’s lasts - last win, last game, last Beanpot, etc. - until they were over.

But in retrospect, it was nice that even in a difficult season for the Eagles, Coach York’s final win was an OT, playoff game winner at Conte Forum.

BC came in to the Hockey East tournament with a bit of momentum, as the return of their Olympians boosted the Eagles to wins over UMass, Northeastern and BU in the final weeks of the regular season.

That said, due to their poor overall record, they were relegated to the opening round of the tournament, in which they hosted UNH.

BC jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but couldn’t hold it, and their season was on the brink as the game entered sudden death OT.

Then, the Eagles’ leadership group of Marshall Warren and Marc McLaughlin combined to extend BC’s season and send them to the Hockey East quarterfinals, where they would lose to Northeastern: