How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Virginia Tech

After the women’s basketball team picked up an ACC win this weekend to improve to 1-1 in conference play, the men’s team looks to do the same this evening as the Eagles welcome Virginia Tech to the Heights. The Hokies are 11-1 overall, are in the midst of a 6 game winning streak, and are 1-0 in ACC play after defeating a top 20 UNC team earlier this month, so this would be a pretty big upset for BC to pull off.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-1, 1-0 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday, December 21

Tip off Time: 6:30 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.