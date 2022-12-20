 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Victor Nelson Jr. Joins Boston College Football as a DB Transfer from LIU

By Curtis Flannery
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Colgate at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Boston College football added Victor Nelson Jr. to its roster from the transfer portal, a defensive back from Long Island University.

Nelson will be a redshirt junior in 2023 after making the first-team All-NEC in just his second season. The DB led the Northeast Conference (FCS) in 2022 with 6 INTs, which included a 3 INT game vs FCS #6 Villanova, and played in all of LIU’s 11 games. He also made the NEC honor roll in Spring 2022.

Defensive backs have always been a focus for Jeff Hafley’s roster, and he’ll need some extra support after losing safeties Jaiden Woodbey to the NFL Draft and Jason Maitre to the transfer portal.

