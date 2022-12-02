Reports: Boston College Quarterback Phil Jurkovec to Enter Transfer Portal

It has been under 24 hours after Zay Flowers announced his intention to declare for the NFL Draft and we’ve already got another Boston College football player on the move.

This morning, Pete Thamel reported that, as many expected, Phil Jurkovec is entering the transfer portal as a grad student. Jurkovec maintains one more year of eligibility due to the NCAA COVID policy.

Sources: Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate. He'll have one year remaining and expects to be healthy after missing final month of year. Jurkovec has thrown for 5,405 yards and started 24 games. https://t.co/BwJPrIIavm — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

Jurkovec played 3 seasons at Boston College following 2 years at Notre Dame. Jurkovec played just 6 games in 2021 due to injury, and played 8 games this season. With the Eagles struggling to win games this year, he ultimately found himself injured and replaced by redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead in BC’s starting lineup.

Following the conclusion of BC’s 2022 season, Jurkovec did post a photo on Instagram counting Jeff Hafley amongst those who have “helped [him] out along the way”.

We will update readers once Jurkovec publicizes his decision himself.