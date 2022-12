Boston College football is sure to see some turnover this offseason, especially in the new transfer portal reality of college athletics. So this is your one-stop shop for Boston College transfer and draft news! We’ll keep this updated as more players announce their intentions to transfer in/out of Boston College or declare for the NFL Draft.

Transferring IN

TBD

Transferring OUT

Kevin Pyne, OL - to TBD

Jason Maitre, DB - to TBD

Phil Jurkovec, QB - to TBD

To the NFL Draft!

Zay Flowers, WR