Cutter Gauthier Named to United States National Junior Team

Happy (almost) World Juniors season!

Boston College men’s hockey freshman Cutter Gauthier was named to Team USA’s roster for the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship, which will run from December 26 - January 5 in Moncton, New Brunswick & Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Gauthier, as we know, has been having a phenomenal first half of the season as an Eagle. Currently leading the team with 16 points in 13 games, he’s the first player on the team to hit 10 goals. He entered the semester break coming off a four-point performance against Boston University, and was named Hockey East Player of the Week.

With the timing of the tournament, Gauthier will definitely miss Boston College’s games against Arizona State on December 30 and December 31. The gold medal game, should USA make it, will take place on January 5 — two days before the Eagles take on UMass at Frozen Fenway on January 7. He should be able to play against the Minutemen, but that will all depend on travel plans and any additional rest he may need.

Gauthier will likely play a huge role in the USA offense. He’s been playing RW on the top line during camp with Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley — the three of them played together during their last year at the USNTDP, so the USA will be relying on their prior chemistry to provide an offensive spark.

The USA begins pre-tournament play against Sweden on December 21 at 2:30pm ET. In the group stage, USA will take on Latvia on December 26, Slovakia on December 28, Switzerland on December 29, and Finland on December 31. All of USA’s group stage games will start at 4pm ET.

Congratulations, Cutter!