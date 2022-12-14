Boston College Football Picks Up UCF Transfer WR Ryan O’Keefe

On Wednesday night, UCF WR Ryan O’Keefe announced his commitment to transfer to Boston College for 2023.

O’Keefe has been a top option at WR for UCF for two seasons now. He has played in all 26 games these past two seasons and led the Knights in receiving yards in his junior season (2021) and then finished 2nd on the team this past season. The Austin, TX native comes to BC with one more year of eligibility remaining after getting solid playing time all four years in Orlando.

Zay Flowers put BC on the map as a place where receivers can excel and show off their talents for the NFL, which no doubt must’ve been enticing for O’Keefe. There will be a hole in the Eagles’ 2023 receiving group now that Flowers has declared for the NFL Draft with no obvious candidate to fill it. BC’s Joe Griffin has to be a prime candidate for that role, but Flowers’ usage was so high that we could see even two or three new receivers break out for Boston College next season. O’Keefe hopes to be one to do it.