Boston College Football’s Christian Mahogany Announces He Will Return Next Season

This evening, Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany announced that he will be returning to the Heights next season.

Mahogany missed the 2022 season due to injury after being named to the preseason All-ACC Team, and was an Second Team selection as a redshirt sophomore in 2021. He came into the season with his sights set on the pros, largely seen as one of the top guard prospects in the country. Yet another addition to a growing list of top offensive line prospects to make it to the league.

He started 11 games as both a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore. Coming into BC, Mahogany was a 3 star recruit and a top 3 offensive guard prospect out of all New Jersey players. It can’t be understated how big this is after this past season and the lack of continuity. Now, a stud guard returns, and Hafley’s already dived into the transfer portal and picked up two prospects. A season in which plenty of young lineman saw extensive action could make for quality depth next year.

In his announcement, Mahogany thanks Boston College fans for support during his injury before pulling a fake out. Mahogany starts off pretending that he’s going to make a difficult announcement before announcing that he will, in fact, be returning and “would never leave this place.”

Mahogany’s announcement is a big one for BC fans, many of whom were worried he might be a player to go elsewhere after the Eagles’ rough 2022 season.