Texas State OL Kyle Hergel Transfers to Boston College

On Tuesday morning, Texas State offensive lineman Kyle Hergel announced that he has committed to transfer to Boston College for the 2023 season.

Hergel will be a redshirt senior in 2023 for BC. He started his collegiate career at North Dakota, an FCS program, before transferring to Texas State in 2021 to play for the Bobcats for two seasons. In 2022, Hergel earned All-Sun Belt Third Team honors and only surrendered 8 pressures in 491 passing plays, according to PFF.

Between his two schools he brings 41 games of starting OL experience, almost completely at right guard. Experience is something that was badly lacking for Boston College on the offensive line in 2022, so the addition of Hergel will bring some much needed leadership to a unit that is still trying to figure things out.

It should be noted that RG Christian Mahogany so far has not announced any decisions to transfer out of Boston College or declare for the NFL Draft. He is BC’s star OL and is healing up from an ACL injury suffered in the 2022 preseason. The addition of Hergel through the portal may mean Mahogany is on his way out, or it may mean that Hergel will be slotted in elsewhere on the OL. Either way, Eagles fans should probably expect Hergel to be a starter for this team in 2023.