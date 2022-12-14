Boston College Volleyball Faces Drake Tonight in NIVC Finals

The Boston College volleyball team is in Iowa tonight for the NIVC finals, as the Eagles look to end a program best season with a championship. Previous winners of the NIVC, including ACC rivals Georgia Tech, have followed up their winning seasons with NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Eagles currently have a program best 23 wins this season, and head Coach Jason Kennedy now has a program best 81 career wins. BC’s current record is 23-13, and the Eagles went 7-11 in ACC play this year.

The Eagles paved their way to the NIVC finals with 4 straight victories at BC, defeating Buffalo and St. John’s both in straight sets to make it to the quarterfinals, beating Xavier 3-2 to make it to the semifinals, and earning a 3-1 victory over Southern to earn a spot in the championship game.

Drake, meanwhile, has a 30-7 record this season. The Bulldogs defeated Weber State 3-2 in the first round of the tournament, and then went undefeated against Grand Canyon, Pacific, and Davidson to make it to the finals.

The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this season with a 10-0 record, while BC has struggled on the road, going just 4-9. Today’s game will be the first ever meeting between Drake and BC.

The Eagles are led on offense by senior Izzy Clavenna (300 kills on the season) and junior Sophia Lambros (43 aces on the season), and on defense by junior Anna Murphy (507 digs on the season) and sophomore Julia Haggerty (151 blocks on the season). Drake is led by Haley Bush (504 kills), Addison Beagle (41 aces), Jada Wills (691 digs), and Kacie Rewerts (178 blocks).

Tonight’s game begins at 7 PM and can be watched online here.