Boston College Men’s Basketball Earns Close Victory Over Stonehill

Both teams suffered from multiple lengthy scoring droughts in tonight’s matchup between Boston College and Stonehill, but the Eagles managed to pull off a 63-56 victory.

Stonehill jumped out to a 9-7 lead early in tonight’s game, despite a 3 pointer from Jaeden Zackery that got BC’s offense going after a slow start. After the first timeout, Zackery hit another 3 to put BC up 10-9, but both teams then went just over 3 minutes without scoring. BC ended up being the team to break the scoring drought with 2 quick baskets to increase the Eagles’ lead to 14-9. Stonehill continued to struggle to hit a field goal, and didn’t manage to do so for a full 6 and a half minutes, but free throws helped the Skyhawks to tie things up anyways.

The Eagles went on quite a scoring run in the second half of the first period, as BC scored 18 straight points to build up a big lead. By the time Stonehill finally managed to score, the Eags led 32-19. BC ended up taking a 35-26 lead into halftime, led by Zackery with 11 points.

Both teams got off to a slow start in the second half, including missed frees from both sides. BC maintained a lead of about 10 points for much of the half, but Stonehill began to chip away at it as the period went on, and with just over 5 minutes to go the Eags led just 50-54. The Eagles ultimately managed to hold Stonehill off and ended this one ahead 63-56.

Jaeden Zackery led BC’s offense tonight with 16 points and 3 assists, and he went 3-for-6 from behind the arc. The Eagles lucked out with Stonehill’s free throw shooting in particular, as the Skyhawks went just 7-for-14 from behind the line, leaving 7 free points on the table.

Next up, BC heads in conference play with a pre-Christmas matchup against Virginia Tech on December 21.