Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball Hosts Stonehill

Watching tonight’s men‘s basketball game as the Eagles look to stay undefeated against Stonehill? Share your thoughts with other BC MBB fans in the comments!

Here’s how to watch and follow tonight’s game if you can’t make it to Chestnut Hill...

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Tuesday, December 13

Tipoff Time: 7 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game can be watched via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.