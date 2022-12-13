How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs Eastern Kentucky and Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Stonehill

Today, the Boston College women’s basketball and men’s basketball teams both welcome non-conference opponents to the Heights. The women’s basketball team faces Eastern Kentucky this morning, and the men’s team hosts Stonehill tonight. This is the first ever meeting between the Eagles and Eastern Kentucky, while the men’s team has faced Stonehill 15 times and has won every game.

Game 1: Women’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Tuesday, December 13

Tipoff Time: 11 AM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bc_wbb.

Game 2: Men’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC) vs. Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Tuesday, December 13

Tipoff Time: 7 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game can be watched via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.