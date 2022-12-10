Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Villanova - Never Forget Classic

After suffering a shocking loss to UNH earlier this week, the Boston College Eagles head to Newark today to face a different Wildcats school the Never Forget Classic. The Eagles will face the Villanova Wildcats, who are currently 0-5 in away games and neutral games. The Wildcats have won the last 3 matchups between these two teams, most recently defeating the Eagles 76-67 in November 2020 in the 2k Empire Classic.

Who: Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) vs. Villanova Wildcats (4-5)

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

When: Saturday, December 10

Tipoff Time: 5 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will air on Fox.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.