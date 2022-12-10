Dontavia Waggoner Leads Boston College Women’s Basketball to Victory Over Albany

Birthday girl Dontavia Waggoner led BC with 17 points and 8 rebounds today to lead the Eagles to victory over Albany by a score of 74-62.

Albany took an early 12-3 lead in the game, as BC’s offensive play started off sloppy. By the first timeout, BC was shooting just 28.6% from the floor, and already had 4 turnovers. After the timeout, Albany took a double digit lead for the first time in them game, going up 15-5 on an and one play. However, the Eagles followed that up with a pair of and ones of their own to cut Albany’s lead to 15-11 and begin a comeback.

With just over a minute to go in the first quarter, JoJo Lacey made a huge block, picked up the rebound on a Dontavia Waggoner shot, and scored to tie the game at 17. As the clock wound down, Andrea Daley scored a jumper and the Eags went into the second quarter leading 19-17.

Another 3 pointer put Albany back on too early in the second quarter, but baskets from Daley and Lacey quickly out BC back up 25-22. The Eagles stayed hot for the rest of the second quarter, and ended the half shooting 54% from the floor and leading the Great Danes by a score of 34-28. Andrea Daley and Dontavia Waggoner each had 10 points at the half.

Albany built up a bit of a comeback early in the third, but a 3 pointer from Daley and another and one from Waggoner put BC up 46-37 halfway through the quarter. BC got into foul trouble with just a couple minutes to go in the third, including JoJo Lacey picking up her fourth personal foul, but the Eagles still managed to take a 54-45 lead into the final quarter.

Both teams started off the fourth looking messy, and when Albany took a timeout with 5:45 to go, BC led by 59-52 after throwing a couple possessions away. Despite a sloppier fourth quarter, BC kept the lead, and a 3 from Taina Mair with 1:23 to go to make it 70-59 sealed the deal, and the Eagles ultimately took this one by a score of 74-62.