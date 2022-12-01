Zay Flowers Declares for NFL Draft

In what won’t come as a surprise to most Boston College fans, senior wide receiver Zay Flowers announced his intention to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft today on his social media accounts. Flowers was undeniably the star player for BC football these past few seasons, and will leave BC as a record setting athlete.

Flowers’ full statement reads as follows:

First off I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along my journey. My greatest thank you goes to my dad for being there with me every step of the way and always helping me make some of the hardest decisions of my life. For years I watched how hard you worked to provide for me and my siblings, which showed me the work ethic that has gotten me this far. Hearing you wake up at 4am every day to bring loads of clothes to the wash house before work, and somehow getting 10 of us into the truck for little league every Saturday are the things that prepared me for this - so thank you.



Next I would like to say thank you to Coach Hafley, my team, and the Boston College community for giving me a chance to live out my childhood dreams on and off the field. Boston College allowed me to create family outside of mine. It has given me life long friends, and it gave me a home. All I ever wanted was the chance to prove to myself that I could do it, and you all gave me that opportunity to be great so I will forever be thankful.

Lastly I would like to thank the families, friends, and my siblings back home in Florida who have believed in me from day 1 and supported me through everything. Y’all have been my biggest fans and have given me the motivation to get her and do what I always said I would. To the ones that have stuck by my side for all these years, I thank you for your loyalty and support. I would also like to thank Coach Tusz, my Athletics trainer, Mike Schatz, our equipment manager, and their staff for helping me develop and take care of my body over these past four seasons.



To my Mom and Martin - thank you for looking over me and guiding me in the best directions. I wish y’all were here to see my growth and the type of man that I’m becoming. It’s hard knowing y’all aren’t here with me on this journey of chasing my dream, but my pain is motivation and with y’all behind me I can accomplish anything. In honor of you both, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.