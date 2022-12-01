Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Providence: Weekend Preview

The Eagles have a fairly busy week, which continues with more games against a Rhode Island team! After defeating the Brown Bears on Tuesday night in a game that ended in pure chaos, the Eagles take on Hockey East rivals Providence in a home-and-home series this weekend.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (5-5-2, 4-3-1 HEA) vs Providence Friars (9-3-3, 6-0-3 HEA)

WHERE:

Friday

Kelley Rink, Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday

Schneider Arena, Providence, RI

WHEN:

Friday, December 2 & Saturday, December 3. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

The games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Providence is, as their record indicates, having a pretty good start to the season. They haven’t lost a conference game yet, and have earned ties against UNH and UConn. However, they are coming off a loss to Brown in their matchup for the Mayor’s Cup, so the Friars are likely fired up to get back on the right track.

They’re led on offense by junior Brett Berard, who has 15 points in 15 games played so far. In net, freshman Philip Svedebäck has earned almost all their starts and is boasting a .901 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA.

This should be an interesting matchup for the Eagles. On Tuesday, Coach Brown broke up the top line of Nikita Nesterenko - Cutter Gauthier - Colby Ambrosio in order to spread scoring throughout the lineup more evenly in the top six. The team was able to generate chances against Brown but weren’t often able to finish them, while also having moments where the Bears could have easily scored to tie the game up.

The Friars are third in Hockey East currently behind UConn and Northeastern, so this should be another test to see how the Eagles do against a top conference opponent.