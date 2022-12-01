Boston College Volleyball to Host National Invitational Volleyball Championship Opening Round Games This Weekend

This weekend, Boston College will host opening round games of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship for the second year in a row. The Eagles will open the tournament facing off against University of Buffalo this Friday at 4 PM. Fans can watch the game online here.

Last season, BC went 17-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC play. The Eagles opened the 2021 NIVC by shutting out Delaware in straight sets (28-26, 25-16, 25-21) before falling to UConn in a hard fought 3-2 match.

This year, BC enters tournament play at 19-13 overall (the same record that Buffalo has) and 7-11 in the ACC. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 3-0 loss to #7 Pittsburgh, but ahead of they defeated both Virginia and Syracuse at home. The Eagles have generally fared better at BC this year than on the road, going 8-3 at the Margot Connell Recreation Center while winning just 4 road games. However, the Eagles are also 7-1 on neutral ground this season after starting the year on a 10-0 run that included a number of early season tournament games.

Tomorrow’s game will be the third meeting between Buffalo and BC, with the series currently tied at 1 win each. The Bulls won when the teams last met (in 2009), and BC took home a victory way back in 2003.

The winner of tomorrow afternoon’s game will play on Saturday at 4 PM against the winner of Binghamton and St. John’s. The victor of that matchup earns a spot in the NIVC quarterfinals.