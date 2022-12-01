Spotify Wrapped (BC Interruption’s Version)

Listen, it’s not BC Interruption if I don’t randomly find some way to make posts about music, so we’re doing this. I genuinely find people’s Spotify Wrapped playlists to be fascinating, so please enjoy the top 5 songs from all writers who chose to participate. Drag us, compliment us on our good taste, share your top 5 with us!

Laura

1. august by Taylor Swift

2. Too Much to Dream by Allie X

3. mirrorball by Taylor Swift

4. Nevermind by Babygirl

5. no body, no crime by Taylor Swift feat. Haim

(You all thought I was going to have 5 Taylor Swift songs, didn’t you?)

Grant

1. Kill The Sun by Motherfolk

2. Domino by The Karma Killers

3. Road to Paradise by TAT

4. emo girl by Machine Gun Kelly feat. WILLOW

5. Wildewoman by Lucius

Curtis

1. Heat Wave by Snail Mail

2. Full Control by Snail Mail

3. Texas Funeral by Hop Along

4. Tree by the River by Iron & Wine

5. circle the drain by Soccer Mommy

Bailin

1. The Hardest Mile by The Dropkick Murphys

2. Hopeless Romantic by The Bouncing Souls

3. Cold Heart - PNAU Remix by Elton John & Dua Lipa

4. Cochise by Audioslave

5. Circles Around This Town by Maren Morris

Maithri

1. The Way I Are by Timbaland, Keri Hilson, and D.O.E.

2. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

3. Getaway Car by Taylor Swift

4. Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince by Taylor Swift

5. Daylight by Taylor Swift

Niraj

1. Let Down - Radiohead

2. Peaceful In My Mind - Sure Sure

3. Surefire - Wilderado

4. Keep It Up - Rex Orange County

5. Witness - Mt. Joy

Poll Who has the best taste in music? Laura

Grant

Curtis

Bailin

Maithri

Niraj vote view results 15% Laura (3 votes)

0% Grant (0 votes)

15% Curtis (3 votes)

21% Bailin (4 votes)

21% Maithri (4 votes)

26% Niraj (5 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Enjoy a chaotic playlist of these top 5s, plus some anonymous others...