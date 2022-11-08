Highlights from a fun night at Conte Forum - including Prince Aligbe’s game winning basket

Well, that was fun for a change, wasn’t it? After a few weeks that could only be described as “the beatings will continue until morale improves” across Boston College sports, the BC basketball teams returned to Conte Forum on Monday night and delivered a double victory.

The men’s team took what might have been a heartburn-inducing start to the season - a down-to-the-wire game against Cornell - and instead turned it in to a fun moment, with freshman Prince Aligbe capping off a big night by hitting a game winning basket just before time expired.

THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED.



Aligbe clinches it for BC! pic.twitter.com/Eoz3Cn2Tid — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 8, 2022

(When was the last time you remember seeing this much energy in Conte for an early season nonconference basketball game?)

BCEagles.com also shared a more cinematic view of Aligbe’s walkoff:

Aligbe ended up with 16 points to lead the team, including this basket in a 12-1 run that helped BC seemingly regain control of the game after Cornell led for much of the second half:

WELCOME TO THE HEIGHTS, @Prince_Buckets.



14 and counting in his debut, and the Eagles are on a 12-1 run.



77-72, 1:32 to go. #ForBoston pic.twitter.com/1fiMmH8zWR — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 8, 2022

TJ Bickerstaff also had a good night for the Eagles, picking up a pair of blocks:

BICKERSTAFF SENT IT BACK TO ITHACA ❌#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/LY37JQ81J9 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 8, 2022

Bickerstaff also added a double double for BC, with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Earlier on Monday night in the women’s game, the Eagles took care of business against UMass Lowell after a tumultuous offseason, defeating the River Hawks 81-53.

Dontavia Waggoner led the Eagles with 17 points, and freshman Taina Mair started her BC career with a double double.

Highlights:

The women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday night at Harvard, and the men’s team returns to the Conte Forum floor on Friday afternoon for a game against Detroit Mercy. Hopefully they can both get off to 2-0 starts!