Final MBB: Boston College 79 vs. Cornell 77

It was opening night at Conte Forum tonight for the Boston College Men’s basketball team and there was certainly a feeling of optimism in the air. There were a bunch of new recruits on the heights and all of Eagle faithful was excited to see what they all could bring to the table against a Cornell team who clinched an Ivy League tournament bid back in the spring.

The beginning minutes of the game showed an explosive Eagles team coming out firing on all cylinders. Highly touted recruit, Prince Aligbe, tried to make a splash early by shooting just about every opportunity he had. Unfortauntely, it was all to no avail as he started out on the floor shooting 0-5 but his early confidence was surely admirable.

Defensively, the Eagles stood firm through the first six minutes of play holding Big Red to just a single field goal and forcing four turnovers early on. The script was beginning to be written as a sheer dominance by the Eagles. However, the growing pains started to slowly present themselves as the wheels gradually started falling off.

Cornell was able to find itself into a bit of rhythm and become more efficient and mindful of their shot selection. They managed to close a once double-digit lead into a single possession game led behind Sophomore Nazir Williams and returning starter Chris Manon who would combine to finish with 20 of Cornell’s 41 first half points.

For the Eagles, there was a clear lack of chemistry which came as no surprise with all of the new faces on the court. After having an early edge in the turnover department compared to Cornell, they finished the half matching the total turnoves margin at 10 each.

Additionally, it seemed like every newcommer wanted to use the stage to shine in their debut instead of treating this matchup with a bit more poise, grace and connectivity. It is for these reasons that I think the Eagles shot themselves in the foot towards the end of the half and let Cornell back into the contest as BC was only able to head into the locker room with a 43-41 lead. Nonetheless, it was clear from the jump that there is quite an explosive bit of talent on this team in the early goings as everyone was still able to make some type of impact the second they stepped on the court. But, I guarentee, one of Grant’s messages at half was to have his team go into the second with a bit more discipline and to play more as a unit instead of one man show.

The beginning of the second saw just that from the Eagles. Boston College came out with a new found energy that was put on full display in the first few minutes of the second. TJ Bickerstaff continued his strong performance with an aggressive block and Prince Aligbe continued his aggressive campaign to try to find his way to the cup. While this was all well and good to see, BC was having a tough time putting it’s money where it’s mouth was.

Cornell continued to stick around and not waver to any type of intimidation tactic from the Eagles. Big Red managed to go on a 10-0 run and eventually find themselves with their first lead of the game with just under 11 minutes in the game.

However, the Eagles stayed resilient. They were able to get two quick jumpers to trail by only 1. After which, both offenses appeared to run dry as neither team could really find itself a sense of rhythm. Then, all of a sudden, there was a burst. CJ Penha for the Eagles started finding his way into the paint with ease to put in some solid layups. Yet, Cornell always seemed to have an answer. It was Nazir Williams for Big Red that sucked some more life out of the Eagles with tough to swallow And-1 opportunity that pushed Cornell’s lead out to 4 with 7 minutes to go in the contest.

It was all Cornell for the next four minutes before some big time baskets from Aligbe and and Makai to bring the Eagles back to within two points. A big inbound steal by Bickerstaff and handoff to Makai for an easy layup tied the game back up. It was then Aligbe who then slammed it home to get BC their first lead back since the ten minute mark in the second.

After some careless fouls by Cornell, and some crucial free throws hit by Mason Madsen, the Eagles were able to go on a 12-1 run. Greg Dolan for Big Red did hit a buzzer beater two pointer to bring the game to 77-74 to give some life for Cornell and keep things interesting. And interesting it was. After a first missed three point attempt that bounced out of bounds, giving BC possession, an errant inbound pass that forced TJ Bickerstaff out of bounds with the ball gave Cornell one last gasp for air. And they certainly capitalized off of it as Max Watson was able to drill a corner three over Aligbe to tie the game once again at 77 a piece with 29 seconds in the game.

And then, in dramatic fashion, the Eagles came out of a timeout and put the faith in the new recruit, Prince Aligbe. Makai drew the defense in leading to a beautiful pass downlow to Prince who was able to muscle his way up for the game-winning layup.

Overall, a sweat-enducing win for the Eagles in their first game of the season. A lot will need to be reviewed in the taperoom. Turnovers were certainly an issue for both sides but BC cannot expect to go into ACC play with 19 per game like they did tonight. Furthermore, it doesn’t appear as though any BC players stepped up to be the team’s three-point weapon as the Eagles finished just 4-17 from beyond the arc. More will hopefully develop in that department as the season continues.

Huge shoutouts to both TJ Bickerstaff and Prince Aligbe who are both my players of the game who played with sheer excellence, grit and tenacity. Bickerstaff finished with a double-double collecting 10 boards and having some beautiful putbacks giving him 12 points on the night. Prince, despite a rough start, finished shooting 8-17 on the night with 16 points and 9 boards. Eagles faithful was hoping to see something from the newcomer and I must say he certainly didn’t disappoint in his collegiate debut.

There is certainly an identity to be built with this team and I can only imagine that the only way this team will go from here is up. Next up, the Eagles will welcome in the Detroit Mercy Titans for a 1 PM Friday tip-off.

P.S. Another huge shout out to the student body who showed some love tonight for the team. Your enthusiasm and committment to this team was contagious even as I streamed the game all the way out here in Colorado. Keep it up y’all!