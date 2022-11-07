How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s and Men’s Basketball’s Season Openers

Basketball season is back on the Heights! Tonight, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams open their 2022-23 seasons at Conte, and both squads have a lot to prove. Here’s how to keep up with both games if you can’t make it to BC to watch in person!

Game 1: Women’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs. UMass Lowell Riverhawks (0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Monday, November 7th

Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch via ACC Network Extra.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption (pending me leaving work) or get BC’s updates at @bc_wbb.

Game 2: Men’s Basketball

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs. Cornell Big Red (0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Monday, November 7th

Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM

How to Watch: This evening’s game will be available to watch via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.