UConn Sweep of Boston College Women’s Hockey Caps Nightmare Week In BC Athletics

Boston College Women’s Hockey found itself stuck firmly within BC Athletics’ overall Island Of Misery this weekend. With the University of Connecticut landing punch after punch on our Eagles all week across almost every possible sport, the women’s hockey team joined the fun in falling twice in a home-and-home series with scores of 1-0 and 3-1, handing the Huskies the sweep.

Both of these games were miserable in their own way. Game one saw the Eagles fall behind 1-0 just 38 seconds into the game, and the early score really put BC on the wrong foot. UConn dominated the opening frame handily, though the Eagles did even things up a bit through the rest of the matchup. Unfortunately, the Eagles couldn’t find an equalizer with possession a bit closer in the final two periods, and the early goal would stand as the game winner in the 1-0 final in Storrs.

Game two was a real grind, but the Eagles able to limit the early Husky onslaught better than in the first contest. But, of course, because nothing can go right in Chestnut Hill these days, UConn still found two scores on just six period period shots to put BC in the early hole. Cailin Flynn scored her first career goal in the second period to make a game of it, but a late Husky tally an the third period ended and hope of the Eagles completing the comeback and the game finished at 3-1 at Conte Forum.

What an absolutely miserable week. First, men’s hockey lost a horrible 5-1 game to a top ten UConn team last Thursday. Then, the football team suffered arguably its most embarrassing loss in program history to UConn last Saturday. Now this weekend, men’s hockey was swept badly against Merrimack (Merrimack!!), football fell to Duke, and now women’s hockey was swept by UConn. Somebody stop the pain.

Things won’t get any easier for the women’s hockey team as they get a home and home with #7 Northeastern. The Other Huskies are nearly as good this season as they were the last two when they were national title contenders, so the Eagles will need to dig deep to try and find an upset and steal some points next weekend.