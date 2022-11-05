Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Merrimack: How to Watch & Follow

The Boston College men’s hockey team looks to change its momentum today, as the Eagles return to Conte Forum after dropping a pair of away games to UConn and Merrimack. The Eagles are coming off of a rough outing at Merrimack, where they struggled to create any real offensive chances and lost by a score of 3-1.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-3-1, 2-2-0 HEA) vs. Merrimack Warriors (5-3-0, 3-1-0 HEA)

When: Saturday, November 5. Puck drop is at 1 PM.

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be streaming on ESPN+. Direct link to the game here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.